Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram ditch VIP darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja, stand in queue for commoners - watch video x 00:00

Amid the current conversation around VIP privileges for seeking darshan at religious places, Indian actor, director, and producer Randeep Hooda and his wife, actor-model Lin Laishram visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja amongst the common crowd by standing in a queue, which was widely applauded by the public.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, skip VIP privileges for Lalbaug cha Raja darshan, get applauded by people@randeephooda @LinLaishram pic.twitter.com/BtgNP0yalj — Urban Asian (@UrbanAsian) September 13, 2024

Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram ditch VIP darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja

There has been a constant debate around the topic of opting for special treatment, quick movement, and exclusive darshan at religious places, while the common public spends hours at a stretch standing in a queue. Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who have been actively contributing to society and making moves in the direction of environmental conservation, made an exception to the VIP privileges and joined the common crowd to seek Bappa’s darshan. The video from the visit on Friday afternoon has been making rounds on the internet with the common public complimenting and appreciating the humble gesture of the couple.

About Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja, known for its grandeur, continues to be a central attraction during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The iconic Ganesh idol, showcased by the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, draws thousands of devotees seeking divine blessings. This year, the first look of the Ganesh idol was revealed on September 5, setting the stage for one of Mumbai's most eagerly awaited festivals. The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl and established in 1934, has been a revered site for over 80 years. The Kambli family, who have managed the idol and its celebrations for decades, continue to uphold its significant tradition.

About Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Randeep and Lin exchanged vows on November 29, 2023, in Manipur. Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. The duo reportedly fell in love during their theatre days.

Talking about their work front, Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film 'Om Shanti Om' in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi.

Randeep, on the other hand, made his debut with 'Monsoon Wedding' and got a lot of popularity with films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Jism 2' and many more.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda recently announced joining Sunny Deol starrer while Lin will be next seen in Faraz Arif Ansari’s Bun Tikki.

