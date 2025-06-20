Randeep Hooda opened up about his difficult school years, describing the strict discipline at his sports-focused boarding school and a tumultuous time at DPS RK Puram. He revealed how he struggled in Class 12, even failing chemistry, but eventually cleared it on a reattempt

Randeep Hooda

Very little is known about Randeep Hooda’s childhood and growing-up years. The son of a surgeon, Hooda’s father held a non-transferable position, which led to Randeep being sent to a boarding school. Interestingly, he studied at a sports-focused institution that placed primary emphasis on physical training.

Randeep Hooda on studying in a sports school.

Randeep Hooda’s early life in a Sports school

Speaking on Mid-day’s Sit With Hitlist series, Randeep compared his school’s strict discipline to that of the army. Describing a typical day at his sports school, he shared, “You were woken up at ungodly hours by whistles. Then you quickly freshen up, give attendance, drink your glass of milk, and start playing for two hours in the morning. You come back, change, go for prep, followed by breakfast, then assembly, school, milk break, more school, lunch, three hours off. In the evening, two hours of sports, change, prep, dinner, lights out.”

Hooda explained that the institution was government-run, and the fees were based on the parents’ economic background. “I was the maximum paying student and paid Rs 3,000 a year, which included uniforms and books. Some of my friends paid Rs 500 a year, and others paid nothing.” Admission to the school required a written exam, a physical test, and a medical examination.

Randeep’s depressing phase of school life

From Motilal Nehru School, Hooda went on to Delhi Public School, RK Puram. While his first school had only 750 students, DPS had around 9,000. Hooda described the transition as "depressing" and likened it to "living in a pigeonhole."

In Class 12, Hooda moved into the school hostel, a period he called "tumultuous." He shared, “I didn’t get along with the warden. I got into some fights, and warden was harsh with me. I was made to eat all my meals alone, only after the entire school had finished theirs.”

He added, “I lost my cool once while standing in a line with other students. The warden was a big disciplinarian, but also crass in his language, which didn’t sit well with me. I had a terrible time at that school and I still don’t know how I managed to pass Class 12.”

Randeep revealed he failed chemistry and got a compartment (failed). “I only studied for the last 25 days and passed all subjects except chemistry. I reappeared for it and passed eventually.”

Randeep did his graduation from Delhi’s Hansraj college.