Randeep Hooda reminisced about collaborating with Alia Bhatt on her second film, Highway

Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt in Highway (Pic/IMDB)

Listen to this article Randeep Hooda on working with Alia Bhatt in 'Highway': She used to be terrified of me, and I made sure of that x 00:00

Actor Randeep Hooda reminisced about collaborating with Alia Bhatt on her second film, Highway. He highlighted how the movie showcased Alia's talent, proving she was more than just her debut in Student of the Year. In an interview, Randeep mentioned keeping his distance from her on set to help her performance, which eventually made her nervous around him.

Randeep Hooda on working with Alia Bhatt in 'Highway'

In the movie Highway, directed by Imtiaz Ali, a young woman develops Stockholm Syndrome after being abducted by a truck driver. When asked about reports of him not talking to Alia, Randeep shared with Humans of Bombay, “That was more for her.”

He continued, “She was from Juhu, she hadn’t really seen much of the world, she didn’t have exposure.”

“I had exposure… I’d been in NCR with the Gurjars and Jaats. I grew up among them. So, to keep her fear of my character in place… She used to be terrified of me, and I made sure of that. I never spoke to her. She wouldn’t come sit next to me also. And that’s the effect we wanted in the movie, because that character had to be… She was new, she was still getting her acting chops right. I hope somebody does these things for me.” Randeep explained.

Randeep Hooda's work front

On the work front, Actor Randeep Hooda is currently gearing up for the release of the biographical drama 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' where he essays the titular role. Ahead of the release of the film, Hooda dropped a BTS picture of himself where he looks almost unrecognisable.

The picture reflects at the extreme weight loss the actor underwent to do justice to the role of Veer Savarkar. His posted a shirtless picture of himself with his stomach sucked in and a receding hairline. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "KAALA PAANI".

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch of the film earlier this month, Randeep shared his thoughts on the freedom fighter and the public perception about him. The actor said, “This is an anti-propaganda film. It will counter all the propaganda against Savarkar that has been going on since decades. He was not a ‘maafiveer’ (apologist). Not only him, many other people too wrote mercy petitions at the time. I have addressed this very extensively in the film”.