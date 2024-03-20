Breaking News
Randeep Hooda is even more intense as a director Amit Sial Exclusive
Randeep Hooda is even more intense as a director: Amit Sial | Exclusive 

Updated on: 20 March,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Amit Sial shares his experience working with Randeep Hooda, his character Ganesh (Babarao) Damodar Savarkar, and more. 

Amit Sial Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Amit Sial, a prominent face when it comes to intense roles on the big screen and OTT will be seen in the Randeep Hooda directorial 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. Amit essays the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's brother Ganesh (Babarao) Damodar Savarkar. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Amit shares his experience working with Randeep, his character, and more. 


Amit and Randeep share a deeper connection that goes beyond collaborations. They have previously shared screen space in the 2013 film ‘The Coffin Maker’. He states, “This is the fourth time we are working together. Outside of work, Randeep and I are long-time friends and brothers, almost for three decades. Vinayak and Babarao Savarkar were brothers so it was an obvious choice to translate our relationship onto the big screen.” 


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)


Shedding light on his role, Amit says, “It truly was a heart-wrenching life that the Savarkar family led in those troubled times. It was indeed an extremely emotional journey travelled while portraying their lives. Hard to imagine what the family went through. I just hope we did justice to their agony.”

Over the years, Amit has dabbled into roles that fit into the narrative of politics, but this one seems to rather have a different streak. He explains, “This film is based on a real era and real living, breathing freedom fighters. My other works are as precious but this one packs more weight on my shoulders.”

Randeep Hooda marks his directorial debut with the film. On his experience working with the prolific artist, Amit asserts, “He is as dedicated and meticulous as a director as he is as an actor. Even more intense, I would say.”

Amit’s journey on OTT has been more fulfilling than mainstream cinema. After dabbling in shows like 'Inside Edge', 'Mirzapur', and 'Maharani' to name a few, he concludes, “There is absolutely no difference when it comes to the use of craft and also in terms of exploration and the experience. But OTT has definitely been more rewarding with respect to career growth.”

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' also features Ankita Lokhande. The film will be released in theatres on March 22. 

 

randeep hooda Amit Sial ankita lokhande Entertainment News bollywood news
