Bollywood actor-director Randeep Hooda talks about his bond with friend and co-star Salman Khan, saying the latter is intelligent, creative, and a 'bit isolated' now

Randeep Hooda on working with Salman Khan

Listen to this article Randeep Hooda: ‘Salman Khan is intelligent, creative and a bit isolated now’ x 00:00

Randeep Hooda continues to be one of the most celebrated performers in Bollywood. With his performances in films like Highway, Sarbjit, and more, he has proven his mettle as an actor. Despite being well-known, he often chooses to stay away from the media glare and manages to keep his life relatively private.

Randeep Hooda recently appeared on Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist, where he spoke about his friendship with Salman Khan and how the latter manages stardom. He also recalled the stardom Salman and Sunny enjoyed over the years.

Randeep Hooda talks about Salman Khan’s private side

Speaking about his friend, Hooda says, “He (Salman) is very intelligent, he's very creative, and I think a bit isolated also now. He gave me a lot of advice on how to be a nice person, to be nice to people, and be helpful.”

“He's given me a lot of advice over the years, which I have not followed,” he jokes. “But he gives it to you in all his earnestness, and wants the best for you,” he adds. Notably, Salman and Randeep have shared the screen three times. They first appeared together in 2014's Kick, followed by Sultan in 2016. 2021's Radhe was their most recent film together.

Randeep Hooda on Working With Salman and Sunny Deol

Further in the interview, he also opened up about working with Salman Khan and Sunny Deol in action films, he says, “The action is designed around them. They're both great. When you see them, you feel like they can do what they're doing, and over the years. Both the actors, Salman and Sunny, were stars before the advent of the internet. They are those stars that even to see them, you had to see Chitrahaar or a Filmi Kaliyan ka central spread poster which you'd stick with toothpaste in your Almiras.”

“They were rare commodities, and now it's different. Now, for every star, you know what they're eating, what they're doing, it's all available on social media, so they have their persona, and that's what I was trying to kind of aim for, so it's believable what they do,” he adds.

Randeep emphasised how today in the world of social media, everything stars do is out there on the internet, and it is difficult to stay away from it. He also shared that he is not like that but is trying to fit in.