Nawazuddin’s portrayal of ‘Devi Gajra’, a gangster known for making a peculiar noise after every dialogue he mouthed in the film, grabbed the audience's attention

Salman Khan

Listen to this article 10 years of Kick: When Nawazuddin Siddiqui credited Salman Khan for being the reason he 'reached a wider audience' x 00:00

On the occasion of 10 years of Kick, we got our hands off an old interview of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who played the antagonist in the Salman Khan starrer. Nawazuddin’s portrayal of ‘Devi Gajra’, a gangster known for making a peculiar noise after every dialogue he mouthed in the film, grabbed the audience's attention, which eventually led to a meme fest over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a previous interview with The Times of India, Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his gratitude for the tremendous response to his role in 'Kick', giving much credit to Salman Khan. Siddiqui, known for his versatile performances, revealed that he was truly flattered by the appreciation his character received from both audiences and critics.

Nawazuddin had said, “I thought people may not even notice me. Itna jyaada appreciate karenge, aisa nahi socha tha. What can I say to this? It's a huge compliment. I am flattered. This brilliant response will help my small budget films. At a private screening, Salman warmly hugged me and appreciated my work. I owe this to him as it's because of Salman that I was able to reach out to a wider audience.”

The actor further highlighted the collaborative effort behind the scenes, acknowledging the director Sajid Nadiadwala for his vision and support throughout the filmmaking process. 'Kick', released in 2014, marked Nadiadwala's directorial debut and became a blockbuster at the box office, crossing the coveted 200 crore mark. Today, the film completes 10 years of its release, celebrating every aspect of the film, cast, and the makers that contributed to the film’s success.

The film also gave a blockbuster music album where almost all the songs are superhit, be it ‘Jumme Ki Raat,’ ‘Hangover,’ or ‘Yaar Naa Miley.’ Be it a party, emotional, love, or celebration, the music of the film has it all to serve it all.

‘Kick’ was Salman’s first film to enter the Rs 200 Crore club and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2014. Grossing over Rs 402 Cr. worldwide and over Rs 232 Cr. net domestically in India, the film became the 22nd highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Moreover, now, Salman fans are eagerly waiting for its sequel. The makers announced the film’s sequel back in 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)