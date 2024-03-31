Randeep Hooda cited Oppenheimer as example when he referred to American filmmaking being 'propaganda' in nature. The Oscar-winning film was directed by Christopher Nolan

Randeep Hooda. Pic/Instagram

Randeep Hooda says American movies are 'propaganda', cites 'Oppenheimer' as example

Randeep Hooda recently turned director with the film 'Swatrantya Veer Savarkar' in which he also played the lead. The actor has been long defending the movie against those of who have been tagging it as 'propaganda'. Recently, in an interview, Randeep highlighted the propaganda behind American movies and how they portray their country's heroes on screen. He cited the example of the Oscar-winning film 'Oppenheimer'. He reminded people of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings that left thousands dead. The world’s first atomic bombs were created under the supervision of J Robert Oppenheimer, the subject of Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film.

Randeep said in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, “America made Oppenheimer. That man built the atomic bomb. It was such a painful incident… in Japan, on civilians in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, they detonated the bomb at night. America is the good guy. What did they do in Vietnam? Their movies are propaganda, their movies tell the entire world that ‘we are the best army, we are the good guys. Japanese, Germans are bad’ And history also has the same thing, because they have written history.”

Randeep further said, “But this is not true. They even say that aliens always come to America. Aliens can only spot America. They made pictures on their heroes like Oppenheimer, Truman and the world watches them. We are always trying to demean our heroes because of political agenda.”

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch of 'Swatrantya Veer Savarkar' earlier this month, Randeep shared his thoughts on the freedom fighter and the public perception about him. The actor said, “This is an anti-propaganda film. It will counter all the propaganda against Savarkar that has been going on since decades. He was not a ‘maafiveer’ (apologist). Not only him, many other people too wrote mercy petitions at the time. I have addressed this very extensively in the film”.

“There were petitions and bail pleas. It's the right of any prisoner. If anyone has been to a court, they would know how the court is addressed. He was lodged in cellular jail, he wanted to get out of there and contribute to the country culturally and politically. He did whatever he could to come out and contribute to the country,” he added.

Randeep further mentioned that Savarkar was at the helm of secret societies in India for the armed struggle for Independence, and that Savarkar is finally getting free from the jails of perception and people will now get to know his true story with his film.

“There have been films on Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and many others. The US has made ‘Oppenheimer’ based on the father of the atomic bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer. In our country we are shooting down our own icons,” he added.