This biographical film, which explores the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, has caught a lot of attention due to its strong story and Randeep Hooda's impressive performance

Randeep Hooda

Listen to this article Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar gets submitted for Oscars, fans call it 'deserving' x 00:00

In a big moment for Indian cinema, the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar featuring Randeep Hooda has been sent in for Oscar consideration. This biographical film, which explores the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, has caught a lot of attention due to its strong story and Hooda’s impressive performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar submitted for Oscars

Sandeep Singh, the producer of the film, took to Instagram to share the monumental news, expressing his pride and gratitude. “Honored and humbled! Our film SwatantryaVeer Savarkar has officially been submitted for the Oscars. Thank you FILM FEDERATION OF INDIA for this remarkable appreciation,” Singh wrote.

He further reflected on the journey of creating the film, calling it an "incredible" experience and extending his thanks to everyone who had supported the project along the way.

Many elated fans took to the comment section to laud the decision. One wrote, "That’s deserving entry 🙌🙌🙌"

Another fan penned, "Your dedication, creativity, and passion have brought you here. Congratulations✨"

Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Oscar submission announcement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANDEEP SINGH (@officialsandipssingh)

Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar transformation

Actor Randeep Hooda underwent significant physical transformation for the biographical drama 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' where he essays the titular role. Just before the film had released, Hooda dropped a BTS picture of himself where he looks almost unrecognisable.

The picture reflects at the extreme weight loss the actor underwent to do justice to the role of Veer Savarkar. His posted a shirtless picture of himself with his stomach sucked in and a receding hairline. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "KAALA PAANI".

About Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch of the film, Randeep shared his thoughts on the freedom fighter and the public perception about him. The actor said, “This is an anti-propaganda film. It will counter all the propaganda against Savarkar that has been going on since decades. He was not a ‘maafiveer’ (apologist). Not only him, many other people too wrote mercy petitions at the time. I have addressed this very extensively in the film”.

“There were petitions and bail pleas. It's the right of any prisoner. If anyone has been to a court, they would know how the court is addressed. He was lodged in cellular jail, he wanted to get out of there and contribute to the country culturally and politically. He did whatever he could to come out and contribute to the country,” he added.

Randeep further mentioned that Savarkar was at the helm of secret societies in India for the armed struggle for Independence, and that Savarkar is finally getting free from the jails of perception and people will now get to know his true story with his film.

“There have been films on Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and many others. The US has made ‘Oppenheimer’ based on the father of the atomic bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer. In our country we are shooting down our own icons,” he added.