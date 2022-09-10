Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati: Randeep Hooda visits country’s first public Ganesh Mandal

Randeep Hooda known for his spectacular performances in Sarabjit, Highway and the never-ending list is all set to enthral the audience with some of his finest works
Randeep Hooda. Pictures courtesy/PR
The Biopic Man who is all set to begin his shoot for his upcoming film Swantantra Veer Savarkar visits the country’s first public Ganesh Mandal. Mandal Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati which is located in Pune has registered its name in the book of history for numerous reasons. This is the same Mandal that was started by Lokmanya Tilak. The revolutionary leader who united people together with this auspicious festival.
Randeep Hooda known for his spectacular performances in Sarabjit, Highway and the never-ending list is all set to enthral the audience with some of his finest works. The versatile actor created curiosity amongst the audience ever since the announcement of his upcoming biopic Swantantra Veer Savarkar.
Randeep Hooda’s dedication and getting into the skin of the character made him loose almost 25kgs for the biopic . The preparation has been full-fledged and Randeep seems all excited to be on the floors. As the shoot is all slated to happen in a few days, Randeep Hooda visits the mandal to seek blessings from Bappa.
During his visit, Randeep was seen performing the Aarti. He also looked dashing in his elegant traditional attire. Not only that, Randeep was seen having a good time with his fellow devotees who were way too happy to see him grace the occasion.
On the work front, apart from Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial Swantantra Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda will also be seen in CAT , Inspector Avinash , Tera Kya Hoga Lovely are all slated to release soon.
