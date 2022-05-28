Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 'Was skeptical since Randeep was well-built'

‘Was skeptical since Randeep was well-built’

Updated on: 28 May,2022 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Sharing Hooda’s look from the Savarkar biopic on his 139th birth anniversary, director Manjrekar on how actor lost 10 kilos to match freedom fighter’s lean avatar

‘Was skeptical since Randeep was well-built’

Randeep Hooda; (right) Vinayak Damodar Savarkar


In March, mid-day was the first to report that Randeep Hooda had been signed on to play Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in SwatantraVeer Savarkar (Savarkar is the most misunderstood hero, Mar 23). Two months on, remembering the freedom fighter on his 139th birth anniversary, the makers have shared Hooda’s first look from the biopic. Sporting a bushy moustache, round glasses and the signature cap, the actor bears a striking resemblance to the national hero. 

Looking the part, however, is only the first step. Hooda knows it will be a tough road ahead as he teams up with director Mahesh Manjrekar to shine a spotlight on the hero’s contribution towards India’s fight for freedom. “This is a salute to one of the tallest unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle. I hope I can live up to the challenge of filling such big shoes, and tell his real story that had been brushed under the carpet for so long,” says the actor. 




Mahesh ManjrekarMahesh Manjrekar


