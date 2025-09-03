Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram celebrate tradition, togetherness and timeless love in these festive pics

03 September,2025
IANS |

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared a beautiful festive photoshoot on Instagram. The couple looked ethereal in traditional attire, blending elegance with cultural charm. Their caption, “Tradition, togetherness, and timeless love,” perfectly reflected the shoot’s essence

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram celebrate tradition, togetherness and timeless love in these festive pics

Picture Courtesy/Randeep Hooda's Instagram account

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife, Lin Laishrams recent photoshoot has set major festive goals. The couple exude elegance and cultural charm in their new pictures.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures in a joint post with his wife. In the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed in traditional attire looking ethereal. The pictures are reminiscent of real life pairing and artwork displaying true elegant Indian artistry while keeping the aesthetic truly simple.

They wrote in the caption, “Tradition, togetherness, and timeless love."


 
 
 
 
 
Randeep, in a simple yet graceful kurta-pajama, and Lin, in a regal maroon saree with golden stripes adorned by sindoor and gajra, embody the essence of tradition and grace. The setting, complete with natural light streaming through rustic wooden windows and lush greenery in the backdrop, enhances the visual narrative, creating a picture-perfect moment that celebrates love and tradition.

Randeep met Lin at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley, and fell in love. They started living together during the lockdown, and made their relationship Instagram official in 2022. They got married on November 29, 2023 in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.

Earlier, on Randeep Hooda’s 49th birthday, Lin Laishram wished her forever “Netflix and Chill partner”. She took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring Randeep’s pictures from their various romantic getaways. She added the track ‘Thodi Si Daru’ by AP Dhillon and Shreya Ghoshal as the background score for the reel she made for her husband. “Happy Birthday to my forever Netflix &amp; Chill partner ILU @randeephooda”, she wrote as the caption.

Randeep, who was last seen in the actioner ‘Jaat’ alongside Sunny Deol, will next be seen in ‘Operation Khukri’, an epic war drama.

