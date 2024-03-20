Breaking News
Rani Mukerji Birthday 2024: Did you know the actress was supposed to be a part of Aamir Khan's Lagaan?

Updated on: 20 March,2024 04:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

As Rani Mukerji celebrates her birthday, here's an interesting trivia for you. Did you know that Rani Mukerji was supposed to be a part of the much-loved film 'Lagaan'?

Rani Mukerji Birthday 2024: Did you know the actress was supposed to be a part of Aamir Khan's Lagaan?

In Pic: Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji Birthday 2024: Did you know the actress was supposed to be a part of Aamir Khan's Lagaan?
Rani Mukerji is one of the most versatile actresses of all time. The actress has delivered some of the best films to Indian cinema, including 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Mardaani', and 'Black' to name a few. As Rani Mukerji celebrates her birthday, here's an interesting trivia for you. Did you know that Rani Mukerji was supposed to be a part of the much-loved film 'Lagaan,' but couldn't do it because of one strict rule imposed by Aamir Khan?


The actress, who attended the prestigious 54th International Film Festival Of India in Goa, revealed that Aamir wanted all his actors to be on set and not leave for the entire shooting period. She further disclosed that there was a date clash, and Aamir didn’t allow her to leave the set even for 10-15 days so she had to turn down Lagaan. Rani said, “The only film which I could say I was unfortunate that I couldn’t be part of was Lagaan because there was a particular date clash and Aamir was turning producer with the film, and he said that ‘Rani I am shooting this film in a particular way, so I want all my actors in this particular place for 6 months and not move’”.


“I also asked the other producers if they would be okay if I left the film because I would really like to do Aamir’s film, he’s a close friend of mine. But the producer refused to let me go. It was very sad,” the actress recalled.


On the Work front, Rani Mukerji was most recently seen in ‘Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway’. On the other hand, Aamir Khan was most recently seen in 'Laal Singh chaddha'. The actor is currently working on 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a film like 'Taare Zameen Par'.

rani mukerji lagaan aamir khan Entertainment News bollywood birthday Happy Birthday
