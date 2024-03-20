On Koffee With Karan season 8, Rani Mukerji had reminded Karan Johar of how he snatched food from her and hit her during the shoot of 'KKHH'.

Rani Mukerji and Kajol were guests on one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan season 8. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-stars shared some anecdotes from the shooting of the film, which was directed by show host Karan Johar. On Rani Mukerji's birthday, we take a look back at the fun conversation she had on the Koffee couch.

During the conversation, Rani had reminded Karan of how he snatched food from her and hit her during the shoot of 'KKHH'. Rani Mukerji said, "You snatched food from my hand; you hit me." In his defence, Karan says, "I didn't hit you." Rani Mukerji says, "What lies!"

Fueling the fire, Kajol jokes, "Abuse! It was abuse."

In a candid conversation on the Koffee couch, Karan Johar reveals how he had snatched food from her hands because he was worried that she wouldn't fit into the short skirts of Tina!

Talking about the same, Karan Johar said, "I had told Rani, you have to wear this short skirt in Mauritius; just lose some weight to wear it. She said, I would lose 4-5 kilos, so 4-5 kilos happened, but they were not lost; they were put on. I am not body-shaming. You do understand that I have come a long way; my wake metre is very high. But at that point, I didn't know better; I was like, 'How is she going to wear this short orange skirt? So, then we instructed the room service not to give you any food. And Rani's mother, Krishna Aunty, was like, 'Haan tum bolo, jab room service phone karegi, bolo, nahi hai khaana'. She was very in on it and then, poor thing, she was eating something."

Adding on, Rani Mukerji said, "Breakfast, the first meal of the day, is supposed to be very healthy for you. You just said, 'You can't eat this!' and you just snatched the plate from my hand."

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', released on October 16, 1998, went on to bag several awards and received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. With Kajol, Rani and Shah Rukh Khan as the main leads, the film also starred Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever. The movie proved to be a trendsetter in the '90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to SRK's 'cool' pendant and Anjali's bob-cut, the film set the pace for many new trends.