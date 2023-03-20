Breaking News
Rani Mukerji kicks off birthday celebrations with the paparazzi

Updated on: 20 March,2023 08:06 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rani turns 45 on Tuesday

Rani Mukerji kicks off birthday celebrations with the paparazzi

Rani Mukerji/Pic: Shadab Khan


Rani Mukerji who turns 45-years-old on Tuesday, kicked off her  birthday celebrations with the paparazzi in Mumbai. The actress was recently seen playing the lead role in Ashima Chibber’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. 


Rani who has been busy promoting her film and trying to grab eyeballs, was spotted casually dressed in a loose white shirt paired with dark blue denims and had glasses. Her hair back was tied back in a messy bun. She cut a chocolate cake, while the paparazzi sang the birthday song for her.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)


Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to post an early birthday wish with a picture that also had Arjun Kapoor posing with the duo. He captioned the post, "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Gunday! #ranimukherjee @arjunkapoor #mrschatterjeevsnorway #intheatersnow." Arjun commented, "Rani ke do Anmol Ratan."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun took took to Instagram to share another picture that he captioned, "Mrs Chatterjee ke Do Anmol Ratan." Ranveer dropped hearts on the post.

Talking about the film at a promotional event, Rani Mukerji said that producer Nikkhil Advani approached her with a one-line script and didn't give her a chance to say "no". "I told Nikkhil that he won't be able to deal with my tantrums. But Nikkhil agreed to all my conditions and didn't give me any chance to say 'no' to the film," she added.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund last Friday said that the film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' starring Rani Mukerji in lead incorrectly depicts the country's belief in family life. The Norwegian envoy said that the film has "factual inaccuracies" and the story is a "fictional representation of the case." 

Producer Nikkhil Advani issued a statement which read, "Last evening we hosted the Norwegian Ambassador and volunteered to show him our film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. Post the screening I sat quietly watching him admonish two strong women who have chosen to tell this very important story. I was quiet because just like Sagarika Chakraborty, they don't need me to fight for them and "culturally" we do not insult our guests". 

