Monday Motivation: At 87, Dharmendra shows how he motivates himself

Dharmendra is currently working on a new unannounced project. Sharing a picture from the sets of the film, the actor penned a motivational line

Dharmendra is one of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema. The actor is quite active on social media and updates his fans of what he is upto. Even at the age of 87, Dharmendra is extremely active and takes part in activities with enthusiasm.

Late on Sunday, Dharmendra took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself clicked on the sets of his upcoming project. In the picture, he is seen dressed in a shiny blue and silver jacket and is deep in thought.

Along with the picture, he wrote a motivational one liner addressed to himself in the caption. "Chal uth... Dharam...Chalna hi Zindagi hai".

The line 'Chalna Hi Zindagi Hai' is from the song 'Gaadi Bula Rahi Hai' by Kishore Kumar for Dharmendra's 1974 film 'Dost' which also starred Hema Malini and Shatrughan Sinha.

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi took the comment section and penned the hook line of the song, "Gaadi bula rahi hai...seeti bajaa rahi hai"

As soon as she shared the picture, his kids Sunny Deol and Esha Deol dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Dharmendra had shared a happy picture of himself dressed in the same set of costume. Along with the picture, he had written, "Woh bhi kiya tha……ye bhi karloon ga …… deewanagi hai meri….main kuchh bhi kar loonga.. magar ….naam film ka …abhi nahin batoonga ……..love you all jeetey raho…."

Dharmendra will next be seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' directed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The shoot of the film was wrapped earlier this month with the final schedule completed in Kashmir. The film will hit the theatres on July 28.

