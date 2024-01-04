Rani Mukerji reveals daughter Adira's 'favourite film' of her 'mumma' is Hum Tum, this is why!

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji revealed her daughter Adira's favourite movie of hers and why!

Rani Mukerji has a longstanding, glittering career. She is undeniably one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. We would even credit her for ruling the 2000s and delivering hit after hit. The actress is happily married to YRF's head and producer, Aditya Chopra. Together, the couple are proud parents to 8-year-old Adira. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed her daughter's favourite movie of hers and why!

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji talked about her journey as an actress and delved deep into her career. Apart from this, during the audience interaction round, one fan posed a brilliant question to Rani Mukerji. The fan asked if Rani's daughter Adira had seen movies of Rani's, and if she had, what was her favourite movie.

Rani Mukerji revealed her daughter Adira's 'favourite film' of her 'mumma' and gave a heartfelt response. She said, "So, actually, she has not seen all my films because she is very young, but her favourite film of mine out of the films that I’ve shown her is Hum Tum because that is the only film I’ve not cried much about because she gets affected when she sees me cry onscreen. She can’t differentiate between her mumma and the character.”

She further confessed, “So, when I cry on screen she feels mumma is crying and mumma is hurt. So, she can’t complete a film of mine because mere har film mein koi na koi rone ka scene hai (In all my films, there is an emotional scene). So, I think when she becomes a little older, maybe she will be able to watch all my films in a way that she’ll disconnect me from my character.”

Rani Mukerji on being grateful that Hindi film industry is back on its feet

In a conversation with Midday earlier, Rani Mukerji talked about the turn of cinema in India. Mukerji shared she is grateful that the Hindi film industry got back on its feet in 2023, churning out blockbusters like Pathaan, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, Jawan and Animal. She said, “People are enjoying going back to the theatres, and it’s a great time for the industry as we can take risks again and make films without having the fear that audiences won’t come.” The theatrical success of her mid-sized film, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, proved that audiences are seeking not only visual spectacles, but also content-driven offerings. “I choose my movies instinctively. It’s not necessary that a good content-driven film will get an audience in the times that we were releasing it, so there was always a fear. But we went in with our gut instinct, [we knew] it was an important story that had to be told.”