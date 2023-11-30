Karan Johar asked for Rani's opinion on why a mature love story, casting stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is not being made today. In reply, Rani said something that stumped him

Kajol and Rani Mukerji were the guests on the latest episode of Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan season 8. The filmmaker quizzed Rani on the topic of gender discrimination based on age in Bollywood. The actress, at an event earlier this year, mentioned that male stars do not seem to age in Bollywood, while actresses are soon put into the 'old' box.

Karan Johar asked for Rani's opinion on why a mature love story, casting stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is not being made today. In reply, Rani said something that stumped Karan. When Karan said the film industry can be 'ageist', Rani interrupted to say, "No, I don't think it is only the industry. Let's not be harsh on the industry. I think, the industry does what they (the makers) expect will be accepted by the audience or not."

Karan then said, "How do we know? The audience might just very well accept a love story... it would be lovely to see a Kajol-Shah Rukh romance. I mean why won't we see it?" Rani promptly replied, "Because a filmmaker like you is not making it."

It sounded like a reality check for the filmmaker. He paused for a moment and then said, “I have been put in my place, thank you very much (looking at Rani)… I think before anything else... let's just get the hell out of here."

The whole episode was full of moments which showed the bond of friendship the three of them share. Rani and Kajol, who are cousins, also spoke about the distance they had in their relationship while growing up.

Karan asked Rani, "Did you feel that there was a distance when you worked with her?" She replied, "Of course. I have known her as a kid, she was always Kajol didi for me. It was a bit strange. You grow up and you grow apart, you don't really know the reason why. We didn't meet that often, Kajol didi used to stay in Town and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanisha were much closer and we are still. Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family - my brother, and Samrat da. Yeah, it was a bit strange."

The actresses went on to reveal that they built a bond much later, which we now get to see at events and get-togethers, like the family Durga Puja.