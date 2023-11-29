Karan Johar recalls attending Rani and Adi’s wedding in Manchester, reveals latter threatened him to not speak about it

Breaking News
Koffee with Karan is back with yet another spicy season, and Karan Johar has always given the fans insight into the lives of their favourite celebrities—from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s epic unseen wedding video reveal to Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan talking about Raha. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also discussed their comebacks, and Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey talked about their best friend Orry.


Think you've had enough? The upcoming episode will take you on a ride. Next, gracing the couch will be Karan Johar’s first two leading ladies, Kajol and Rani Mukerji.


As per IANS, during the episode, Karan Johar recalls attending Rani and Aditya’s wedding when his own production ‘2 States’ starring Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in the lead was about to release.


Karan also shared that Adi and Rani had a destination wedding way before it became a trend he shared that the couple got hitched in Manchester.

Talking about this, Karan said: “Kajol, you actually knew Adi way before even Rani did. He is my best friend in the whole world. We have to talk about the fact when Rani and Adi got married. It was a destination wedding, actually they began the destination wedding of movie stars if nobody knows it. I don't even want to say where it was because I think he will still fire me like decades later.”

He further mentioned, “He literally threatens me that if I ever put a photograph of his and mine that we take every Diwali. But like, he told me, ‘Meri shaadi ho rahi hai, there are 18 people attending. If word gets out of this wedding, it will be you. The only person who will open his mouth is you, if I see there is a mention of this wedding in any publication at that time newspapers were still dominating’. I was so hyper and hysterical.”

“I had to lie to my mother, we had a release, it was April 2014, I will never forget it, ‘2 States’ was releasing. I had to abandon my movie release, tell everybody I have an event in Manchester, for some reason made it up. But everyone was like ‘On release weekend, why are you going to Manchester?’ I was like, ‘I have to go, I have to go,” KJo added.

For the unversed, Koffee with Karan airs every Thursday on Disney plus Hotstar. 

