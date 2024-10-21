Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up About Celebs turn up for author Amish Tripathis 50th birthday

Up & About: Celebs turn up for author Amish Tripathi's 50th birthday

Updated on: 21 October,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

The who’s who of Bollywood turned up for author Amish Tripathi’s 50th birthday celebration in the city. We have one question—Ranveer, where’s the bling?

Up & About: Celebs turn up for author Amish Tripathi's 50th birthday

Amish Tripathi and Ranveer Singh

Listen to this article
Up & About: Celebs turn up for author Amish Tripathi's 50th birthday
x
00:00


Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kiara Advani



Subhash Ghai, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur

Farah Khan and Madhoo

Who won?

Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor took time off this weekend to apparently indulge in a game of football

Tete a tete with fans

Fans attending a special screening of their film were in for a pleasant surprise as actor-director duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty attended the do and participated in a discussion.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranveer singh amish tripathi raveena tandon vidya balan priyanka chopra kiara advani subhash ghai kabir khan Mini Mathur farah khan varun dhawan arjun kapoor ajay devgn rohit shetty bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK