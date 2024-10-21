Up & About: Celebs turn up for author Amish Tripathi's 50th birthday

The who’s who of Bollywood turned up for author Amish Tripathi’s 50th birthday celebration in the city. We have one question—Ranveer, where’s the bling?
Amish Tripathi and Ranveer Singh
Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kiara Advani
Subhash Ghai, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur
Farah Khan and Madhoo
Who won?
Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor took time off this weekend to apparently indulge in a game of football
Tete a tete with fans
Fans attending a special screening of their film were in for a pleasant surprise as actor-director duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty attended the do and participated in a discussion.