In Pic: Ranveer Singh (Pic/Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh recently became a father after welcoming his first child, a baby girl, with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, on September 8, 2024. Now, 20 days after welcoming his little princess, Ranveer stepped out to attend an event in the city. The actor was beaming with the joy of becoming a father, as seen in a video from the event.

Ranveer Singh attended an event at Antilia, where the Reliance Foundation celebrated India’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes and their journey. Hosted by Nita Ambani, the event welcomed all of the country's champions. Singh attended to be part of the celebration and had a sweet moment with the paparazzi stationed there. The cameramen congratulated Ranveer, and in response, he joyfully said, “Baap ban gaya re” (I’ve become a father). His smile, enthusiasm, and happiness were clear signs of how much he is enjoying this new phase of his life.

Ranveer Singh's new dad body is a total knockout

On September 26, 2024, Ranveer Singh posted his first picture on Instagram Stories after becoming a dad. In the photo, he’s wearing workout gear—a white vest, blue shorts, and gym gloves. With his hair tied back and a long beard. Ranveer showed off his toned biceps and was visibly sweating from his workout.

Ranveer Singh's work front and what's next?

We wonder if this is for Aditya Dhar’s next that he’s headlining! Singh’s transformation is already the talk of the town, as fans and critics alike marvel at his dedication and ability to adapt to his roles. This is not the first time the actor has undergone a significant change for a film, but this particular look is garnering widespread acclaim for its intensity and authenticity.

With his recent personal milestones and upcoming professional endeavours, Ranveer Singh seems to be keeping it busy in both his personal life and career.

Just days after her delivery, Deepika was discharged from the hospital, and she made her first public appearance alongside Ranveer Singh as they brought their newborn home. The couple has been relatively private since the birth of their first child, but Deepika's updated Instagram bio now reflects her new responsibilities: "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat."

This charming addition provides fans with a glimpse into their everyday family life. In terms of her professional endeavours, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'