Ranveer Singh expresses gratitude for heartfelt birthday wishes

Ranveer Singh expresses gratitude for heartfelt birthday wishes

Updated on: 09 July,2024 12:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently celebrated his 39th birthday, took a moment to express his gratitude to all those, especially fans who poured in birthday wishes.


His post also reflected how blessed he feels this year as he and Deepika Padukone are going to become parents soon.


"Thank you all for your birthday messages. I'll be replying to you all personally. Life begins anew this year. I am heading into 'Act Two' with a heart full of gratitude. Best wishes and all my love, Ranveer," he wrote on Instagram.


Ranveer has carved a niche for himself not just through his unconventional fashion sense but also through his stellar performances on the silver screen.

From his breakthrough role in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to his recent appearance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Ranveer has consistently delivered hits, solidifying his position as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars.

Known for his flamboyance and eccentric persona, Ranveer never fails to captivate audiences both on and off-screen.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Ranveer will also be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.

In August 2023, Farhan had in a special announcement video revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise.

In the teaser, Ranveer was seen seated in a building with his back to the camera.

He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera.He wore a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorized it with leather boots and matching sunglasses.Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions.

The 'Don' series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments.'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in 'Don 2'.Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

