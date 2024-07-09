Breaking News
Updated on: 09 July,2024 10:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ranveer Singh was spotted leaving with turmeric all over him as he waved to the paparazzi.

Ranveer Singh Pic/Yogen Shah

Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh enjoys Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony to the fullest
Haldi celebrations were in full swing for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who are set to tie the knot this weekend. Family members and other guests were spotted arriving at the function. Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh was also in attendance and was photographed leaving with turmeric all over him, indicating that he enjoyed the Haldi ceremony to the fullest. 


The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.



Coming to Ranveer Singh, the actor has carved a niche for himself not just through his unconventional fashion sense but also through his stellar performances on the silver screen. From his breakthrough role in 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to his recent appearance in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Ranveer has consistently delivered hits, solidifying his position as one of Bollywood's most bankable stars. Known for his flamboyance and eccentric persona, Ranveer never fails to captivate audiences both on and off-screen.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Ranveer will also be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'. In August 2023, Farhan had in a special announcement video revealed that Ranveer Singh will be the new Don in the third film of the hit franchise. In the teaser, Ranveer was seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera. He wore a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorized it with leather boots and matching sunglasses. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions.

The 'Don' series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments. ‘Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit. Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in 'Don 2'. Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

(With inputs from ANI)

