Ranveer Singh is no stranger to playing the quintessential Delhi boy roles. Many of the actor's early roles, from Bittoo Sharma to his various aliases in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, to Kabir Mehra in Dil Dhadakne Do, have shown how he has perfected playing the loud, bordering on obnoxious yet lovable 'Delhi ka launda.' Last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, it seems like Ranveer Singh has mastered every part of this persona.

Ranveer's performance as Rocky Randhawa took us back to 2010, reminding us of his iconic role as Bittoo Sharma in the hit movie Band Baaja Baaraat. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, this romantic comedy marked Ranveer Singh's debut and introduced him as Bittoo Sharma, a lively and ambitious young man from Delhi with dreams of starting a successful business.

His outstanding performance won critical praise and won over audiences across the country. Ranveer captured the spirit of a Delhi boy perfectly, with his energetic personality and spot-on portrayal of Bittoo's emotions and quirks.

"Voh butter knife hai": Ranveer Singh's line in "Dil Dhadakne Do" is iconic in its own right. Ranveer played Kabir Mehra, a wealthy guy from a Punjabi family who’s trying to figure out what he truly wants versus what’s expected of him. Ranveer nailed this complex role, showing Kabir's personal and family struggles.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film 'Rakshas' with filmmaker Prasanth Varma won't go on floors now. In a statement, the duo informed that the film isn't happening. Ranveer said, "Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully, we will collaborate on something exciting in the future."

Ranveer, Prasanth also assured fans that they would hope for an exciting collaboration in the future."Ranveer's energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon sometime in the future," Prasanth said. Meanwhile, in the coming months, Ranveer will be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.

In the teaser, Ranveer was seen seated in a building with his back to the camera. He lit up a cigarette, introduced himself as Don, and then turned to face the camera. He wore a leather jacket and matching pants for the dapper look and accessorized it with leather boots and matching sunglasses. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan played the character in the earlier versions.