In Pic: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh is the green flag guy every girl wishes to have in her life, and the actor has time and again proved that he is just a perfect partner. Ranveer Singh is expecting his first child with Deepika Padukone and he has the cutest reply to whether he wants a baby boy or a girl. On Ranveer Singh's birthday, let's look at the cutest answer he has given to a man asking if he wishes to become the father of a baby girl or a baby boy.

During the promotion of his film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', at a press conference, Ranveer was asked if he wanted a baby girl or a boy and his answer made our hearts melt. Reacting to the question, Ranveer shared, "It's not my choice, sir. As the dialogue in the trailer goes, when you go to a temple, you don't ask if you want a laddoo or sheera. Similarly, in my personal life, I will be very happy with whatever God decides for me."

Meanwhile, Ranveer talked about wanting a baby like Deepika. “As you guys know, I am married and may have kids in the next two or three years. Your sister-in-law was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her to give me a baby like that, my life will be set," Ranveer said on 'The Big Picture'.

While announcing their pregnancy, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared a cute post and wrote, “September 2024.”

On the acting front, Ranveer Singh will headline Farhan Akhtar’s 'Don 3', set to arrive in 2025. The character was originally portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan in 1978 and reimagined by Shah Rukh Khan in 2006. The third instalment also stars Kiara Advani. Apart from this, Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama 'Singham Again'.