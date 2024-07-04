Breaking News
Capturing Ranveer Singh's adorable fan moments that prove his humility as a star

Updated on: 04 July,2024 05:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Ranveer Singh is all set to celebrate his birthday on July 6, let's take a look at some of the most adorable moments he has spent with his fans!

Ranveer Singh is a fan-favourite for a reason!

Just as we gear up to celebrate Ranveer Singh's birthday, we have all the reasons to say that the Bollywood actor is one of the most humble stars, surrounded with the love of fans always. He is known for his boundless energy, unique charm, and charisma, which have endeared him to millions worldwide.


This powerhouse of talent consistently dazzles on screen, earning a place as a beloved figure among fans. Singh has been seen numerous times sharing heartfelt moments with his fans, demonstrating his genuine affection and appreciation for them.


As this superstar is all set to celebrate his birthday on July 6, let's take a look at some of the most adorable moments he has spent with his fans!


Kashi - surrounded by fans!

At Kashi, amidst a throng of admirers, Ranveer took a moment amid the tight security to snap a selfie with his fan, showcasing his fan-friendly spirit.

Truly a heartfelt moment with fans!

At a 'Befikre' event, Ranveer was deeply touched when he kissed the hand of a fan who bore a tattoo of his name, showcasing his heartfelt connection with his fans.

Always making time for his fans 

During a casual outing, Ranveer warmly made time for a fan on the street, demonstrating his genuine affection for his fans.

Not only a fan favourite, but also paparazzi favourite!

Recently, a prominent paparazzi figure shared insights into Ranveer Singh's consistent kindness towards his fans. Reflecting on Singh's warm nature, he recounted a heartwarming incident that highlighted the actor's caring demeanour.

Sweet gestures at the airport

Recently, at the airport, Ranveer Singh was dressed in sleek black attire when a fan approached him for a photo. Without hesitation, he graciously stopped and posed for an adorable picture with the female fan, reaffirming why he remains a beloved figure among his fans.


These heartfelt moments not only highlight Ranveer Singh's sincere love and affection for his fans but also showcase his humble demeanour despite his star status.

The actor is currently expecting his first child with wife Deepika Padukone. He is reportedly one of the stars performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet tonight.

