Kalki 2898 AD: Saswata Chatterjee shared that during the climax scene where Manas drags Sumati away by pulling her, Deepika was pregnant

In Pic: Deepika Padukone

Listen to this article Kalki 2898 AD: Did you know? Deepika Padukone filmed the climax scene while pregnant with her first baby x 00:00

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is receiving praise for her role as Sumati in Nag Ashwin's film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. But did you know that Deepika Padukone was pregnant while filming the challenging climax scene? In a recent interview, Deepika's co-star Saswata Chatterjee, who plays Commander Manas in the film, revealed an interesting piece of trivia.

In a chat with News 18, Chatterjee shared that during the climax scene where Manas drags Sumati away by pulling her, Deepika was pregnant. Her husband, Ranveer Singh, was also on set with her during the shoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in the interview, “Deepika is just ever-smiling. There is a scene in the film where I drag her by the hair. It was part of the last leg of the shoot and was shot in Mumbai because Deepika was pregnant by then. There was a lot of physical tussle in the scene, so I told Ranveer, ‘Don’t worry, for more physically challenging scenes, there’s a body double.’ He was so polite and humble. He smiled and said, ‘I know, Dada.’”

Saswata also talked about Singh's personality, describing him as someone who ‘can’t stand in one place.’ Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year and shared that they are expecting their baby in September.

'Kalki 2898 AD', starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles, was released on June 27th.

Since its release, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances, and appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and crew from all quarters. On Sunday night, Big B stepped out to watch the movie with his son Abhishek and friends. Taking to his blog, Big B shared a series of pictures from the movie date with his son Abhishek and friends.

On the acting front, Ranveer will headline Farhan Akhtar’s 'Don 3', set to arrive in 2025. In 1978, the character was embodied by Amitabh Bachchan. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan. The third installment also stars Kiara Advani.