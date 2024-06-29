Breaking News
Deepika Padukone’s LiveLoveLaugh unveils 'Lecture Series Unplugged' for mental health conversations

Updated on: 29 June,2024 01:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Deepika Padukone found of LLL said that with 'Lecture Series Unplugged', the foundation aims to reach a broader audience by offering relatable stories

Lecture Series Unplugged

LiveLoveLaugh (LLL) has announced the launch of 'Lecture Series Unplugged', a quarterly event designed to build awareness and sustain open conversations about mental health. This series will spotlight prominent figures sharing their lived experience, and their insights on success, failures, triumphs and learnings.


Deepika Padukone, Founder, LiveLoveLaugh said: “Over the last decade, LLL has managed to successfully create a safe space for crucial mental health conversations. With 'Lecture Series Unplugged', LLL aims to reach a broader audience by offering relatable stories that can further strengthen our impact on individuals, communities and society at large.”


“This series is a significant step towards making mental health conversations as normal and necessary as discussions on physical health. Sharing our stories can break down stigma and encourage more people to seek help. By featuring personal stories, we’d like to foster a sense of connection and hope, and an understanding that mental health challenges are a common part of the human experience,” said Dr. Shyam Bhat, Psychiatrist and Chairperson, LiveLoveLaugh.


'Lecture Series Unplugged' is co-hosted by Anisha Padukone, CEO of LiveLoveLaugh, and Dr. Shyam Bhat, who provides expert insights. In the inaugural episode, actor, influencer and content-creator Danish Sait shares his mental health strategies and experiences in an engaging discussion with Anisha and Dr. Bhat. 

"Self-awareness is key. Earlier, I used to let triggers lead me to the bottom, but now I can recognize when I'm slipping and bounce back faster. Seeing a psychiatrist really healed me because the medication aided me to calm my mind,” notes Sait, during the 'Lecture Series Unplugged' episode, while advocating for individuals using a self-compassionate approach to deal with life's challenges. 

Each episode of ‘Lecture Series Unplugged’ will be available on the foundation’s website and social media channels. The series promises to be an inspiring and educational resource for anyone interested in learning more about mental health and how guest speakers deal with life's challenges, providing the audience with real-life examples of resilience and coping strategies.

The Live Love Laugh Foundation (LiveLoveLaugh) is a charitable trust founded by Deepika Padukone in 2015. The organization aims to give hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression.

