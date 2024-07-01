‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Box Office: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan’s film enters Rs 500 crore club in just 4 days

The film, which stars a slew of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas has been garnering praise from industry stalwarts.

The recently released sci-fi epic movie 'Kalki 2898 AD', featuring stars from across India's film industries, entered the Rs 500 crore club worldwide within four days of its release. The film, which stars a slew of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas, along with many cameos, raked in Rs 191.5 crore gross worldwide at the box office in all languages on its opening day.

Meanwhile, industry stalwarts have been praising the Nag Ashwin directorial. Rajinikanth heaped praise and wrote on his X handle, "Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju@ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part 2. God Bless."

Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2.God Bless. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) June 29, 2024

Yash wrote: "Kudos to the #Kalki2898AD team for creating a visually stunning spectacle! This film paves the way for more creative storytelling. @nagashwin7 and @VyjayanthiFilms, your vision and courage will inspire many to take bigger strides."

"Watching Darling #Prabhas, @SrBachchan sir, @ikamalhaasan sir, and @deepikapadukone and some surprise cameos together is an incredible experience. Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this film together - it truly lights up the screen," he added.

SS Rajamouli wrote, “Loved the world-building of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’… It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings.”

Talking about Prabhas, he said: “Darling just killed it with his timing and ease…”

Rajamouli also praised megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone for their performance in the film.

“The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world. Kudos to Nagi and the entire Vyjayanthi team and their unmatched efforts in executing it,” he added.

Rashmika Mandanna shared her excitement and admiration for the film. "OH MY FREAKING GOD! @nagashwin7 you are a beautiful GENIUS! INCREDIBLE!! Congratulations Kalki. This film deserves all the love and more. Watching our mythical gods come alive on our screens is my favourite part of it... God!! What a film!!!!," she wrote.

The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.