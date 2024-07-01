Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and shared pictures of watching the film for the first time on the big screen with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan

Listen to this article Abhishek Bachchan shares his ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ review at 3 AM after watching the sci-fi epic with dad Amitabh x 00:00

'Kalki 2898 AD', starring megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, finally hit the theatres last week. The film received positive reviews from people who showered praise on the star cast and the VFX used in the film. Big B took to his blog and shared pictures of watching the film for the first time on the big screen with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

He wrote, “A Sunday of Sundays .. the well-wishers at GOJ and then to Kalki with some friends to see on the big screen .. seeing the film for the first time .. and the experience of an IMAX, and the facilities and environ at the theatre .. so impressive, the elegance and aesthetics in the facility .. had not been out for years .. but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhishek took to X around 3:36 AM and simply wrote “Wow!” with a mind-blown emoji.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. It has loosely reimagined Mahabharat from a futuristic lens and added a dystopian touch to it.

The magnum opus features Amitabh Bachchan as the almighty ‘Ashwatthama’, a crucial character from the Mahabharata. Ashwatthama, son of Guru Dronacharya, is a strong figure in the Mahabharata. Born with a neigh and a divine gem granting near invincibility, his life was marked by both unwavering loyalty and devastating actions. He fought for the Kauravas, but his attempt to fulfill Duryodhana's final wish led to the mistaken deaths of Draupadi's sons. Later, he aimed a Brahmastra at the unborn child of Abhimanyu. Enraged by this act, Krishna cursed Ashwatthama with immortality, poverty, and a festering wound – a fate worse than death – that will last until the end of time. Knowing Ashwatthama's backstory provides a deeper context to his role in the futuristic narrative.

During an event, Big B shared his working experience in the film and how he felt after listening to the script. He also appreciated the director of the film Nag Ashwin for coming up with such a great concept.

He said, "Nagi came and explained the idea of Kalki 2898 AD. After he left, I thought, what the hell is Nagi drinking? To think of something like this is absolutely outrageous. Some of the visuals that you have seen just now are unbelievable. To have somebody conceive a project that is so futuristic is amazing."

"No matter what Nag Ashwin thought of, he actually got all the material and effects to match his vision. It has been an amazing experience working for Kalki 2898AD which I will never forget," Big B added.

(With inputs from ANI)