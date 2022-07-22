Ranveer Singh breaks the internet; goes 'nude' for magazine shoot

Inspired by Burt Reynolds, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit. The actor is seen oozing charm as he struck different poses for the camera

Ranveer Singh/picture courtesy: Paper Magazine's Instagram account

If there is one Indian actor who can make it as a contender for breaking the internet most times, It's Ranveer Singh! Known for being one of the most talented actors in the industry, Ranveer has time and again been a hot topic for challenging gender disparity by making gendered dressing a passe. His bold fashion statement looks, quirky comments and over-the-top energy are a few of the reasons his fans love him.

Well, it looks like the actor took the idea of breaking the internet a little too seriously this time as he posed nude for his latest magazine cover. Leaving almost nothing to the imagination, Ranveer went naked for Paper Magazine for their latest issue. And, well, what can we say...the Internet loves it!

Inspired by Burt Reynolds, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing but his birthday suit. The actor is seen oozing charm as he struck different poses for the camera.

The page then wrote an excerpt of the interview and quoted Ranveer "I work fucking hard. I want to wear nice shit. Eat my f****** ass, I will wear nice f****** shit. I bust my balls, I work 20-hour days. I'm not complaining -- I'm only too happy and too grateful -- but I go f****** hard. I will f****** buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my f****** ass." Amen."

In his interview with the magazine, Ranveer further spoke about films and fashion. Ever since the pictures got out, fans have been in awe of him. Some have hilarious reactions, while some are left in amusement.

An Instagram user wrote, "Internet has been broken.Regards, Internet."

While another one wrote, "In a world full of efboys, choose to be Ranveer effing Singh".

Another fan asked if Deepika was okay with the pictures and wrote, "Wow..his wife allowed him?!"

Interestingly, Paper Magazine is the same magazine that broke the internet in 2014 with the famous Kim Kardashian Champagne photoshoot.

