Deepika Padukone's missing husband, Ranveer Singh, Ram Charan as agents and a tense Trisha form a part of this exciting mysterious video

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Trisha

Listen to this article Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan, Trisha come together to unveil a secret; watch x 00:00

On Sunday morning, Ranveer Singh dropped an intriguing video. The video features him, Deepika Padukone, Ram Charan and Trisha. The short teaser is filled with mystery and intrigue and ends with the words 'Coming soon'.

The video begins with Deepika Padukone informing a police officer that her husband had gone missing last night. This is followed by a visual of Ranveer Singh ad Ram Charan as agents chasing their targets, trying to unearth a secret. We also get a small glimpse of Trisha at the police station who has a worried look on her face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the lines that appear onscreen along with the video are:

"Some secrets should remain secrets"

"Some questions are best left unanswered"

"Some mysteries are better left unsolved"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

While there has been no film announced with the four sharing screen space, the actors are brand ambassadors of brand Meesho, an online fashion brand known for selling affordable garments.

Some fans in the comment section also guessed that it is an ad campaign for Meesho. "Next Meesho ad," wrote a user. "Nayi shopping ad end of season sale," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in the film 'Cirkus' which failed to impress the audience. The actor is now looking forward to the release of Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt. The trailer of the film will be released later this week. The romantic family drama also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi and will be released in theatres on July 28.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Pathaan'. She also had a cameo in Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus'. She will next be seen in 'Project K' scheduled to release in January 2024. The film directed by Nag Ashwin also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The actress also has Fighter scheduled for release in January 2024. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Padukone also has The Intern remake in the pipeline.