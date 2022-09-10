Breaking News
Ranveer Singh feels protected as he gets new bodyguard 'Babli Bouncer' Tamannaah Bhatia

Updated on: 10 September,2022 10:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Tamannaah took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where Ranveer can be seen hugging Tamannaah and director of the film, Madhur Bhandarkar

Ranveer Singh feels protected as he gets new bodyguard 'Babli Bouncer' Tamannaah Bhatia

Picture courtesy/Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram account


Actor Ranveer Singh now feels safe as he gets new bodyguard 'Babli Bouncer' Tamannaah Bhatia. In the video, Ranveer says, "I feel protected today because Babli Bouncer is here" to which Tamannaah replied by saying, "I will protect you with my heart. Later, they both chanted "Ganpatti Bappa Mourya". All three people were seen enjoying and smiling at this conversation.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)


Along with the video, she wrote, "Feeling just as protected, @ranveersingh. Thank you for the love you've given to #BabliBouncer! #BabliBouncerOnHotstar on September 23rd #SeeYouSoon#Reels #ReelsInstagram @imbhandarkar P. S. @ranveersingh just noticed... you're ruling over this grid!"

'Babli Bouncer'is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures. It is written by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar. Recently, the trailer was released and is all set to premiere exclusively on Disney+Hotstar from September 23, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia starrer 'Babli Bouncer' set for September 23rd release

'Babli Bouncer' is touted as a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur. It will see Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen before avatar, as Babli Bouncer. Meanwhile, Tamannaah's other film 'Gurtunda Seetakala' is also slated to hit the theatres on the same day, September 23, 2022. Helmed by Nagashekhar, the film is a romantic drama which also stars south actor Satya Dev in a prominent role.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

