Ranveer Singh files FIR after AI generated deepfake video goes viral
Ranveer Singh files FIR after AI-generated deepfake video goes viral

Updated on: 22 April,2024 12:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The video in question is from Ranveer Singh’s visit to Varanasi when he arrived for a fashion show curated by designer Manish Malhotra.

Ranveer Singh Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh became the latest victim of the deepfake menace sweeping the entertainment industry. Days after an AI-generated video featuring the actor surfaced online where he is purportedly heard voicing his political views, the actor has taken the legal route and filed an FIR in the matter. 


Ranveer’s spokesperson said, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh.”


The video in question is from Ranveer’s visit to Varanasi when he arrived for a fashion show curated by designer Manish Malhotra. Actress Kriti Sanon was also a part of the event. 


During his visit to the ancient city, which happens to be one of the world's oldest pilgrimage sites, Ranveer spoke highly of the changes that have come about in terms of the public infrastructure overhaul while also sharing his 'divine' experience of the city. 

While the video appears genuine, the audio is of an AI-enabled voice clone of Ranveer. 

Ranveer also recently addressed and warned the audience on social media by writing, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'. The film will arrive in 2025.

While announcing the film, Farhan requested the audience to give the same love to Ranveer as they showered on previous Don installments.

"In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way," he wrote.

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan," the post added.

(With inputs from ANI)

ranveer singh kriti sanon manish malhotra Varanasi Lok Sabha Elections 2024
