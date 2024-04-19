Watch: Ranveer Singh dances with bride Aditi Shankar to 'Malhari', latter calls actor her 'spirit animal'

At S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding, Ranveer Singh took the dance floor by storm along with Aditi Shankar

Tamil filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aishwarya recently got married. the filmmaker's family hosted a grand reception for their daughter which was attended by several film personalities. Aishwarya Shankar married Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai on April 15. Celebrities like Vikram, Suriya, Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Janhvi Kapoor attended. Videos of actor Ranveer Singh and director Atlee setting the dance floor on fire doing the rounds on social media. Accompanying them was Shankar's other daughter Aditi who matched the energy level of Ranveer Singh.

Shankar’s younger daughter, Aditi, took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from her sister’s star-studded wedding. She seemed pumped in particular to dance with Ranveer and Atlee.

With my spirit animal @ranveersingh. And shaking a leg with @atlee47 naaaa. what a memorable evening.”

Replying to the post, Ranveer wrote, "What a memorable night! immaculate vibes!!”

In another video, Ranveer and Atlee dance with Aditi to 'Kaavaalaa' from 'Jailer' and 'Zinda Banda' from 'Jawan'. They also dance to the song 'Malhari' from Ranveer's film 'Padmaavat'.

#Atlee is having Morattu fun..😀💥 He took care of all the guests in #Shankar Daughter's Wedding..🤝pic.twitter.com/7xNmLlyP3o — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 18, 2024

On the work front, Shankar is currently shooting for the film 'Game Changer' which stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. This will mark his first Telugu film. Shankar had also announced the Hindi remake of his film 'Anniyan' with Ranveer Singh. Reportedly, the film has been put on hold.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was last seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' opposite Alia Bhatt. He is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.