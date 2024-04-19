Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case: New suspect detained
Mumbai: ‘Please stop this leopard drama!’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North Central is the wisest ward
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in bitcoin fraud case
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA gaining momentum in Mumbai North West
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Watch Ranveer Singh dances with bride Aditi Shankar to Malhari latter calls actor her spirit animal
<< Back to Elections 2024

Watch: Ranveer Singh dances with bride Aditi Shankar to 'Malhari', latter calls actor her 'spirit animal'

Updated on: 19 April,2024 12:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

At S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding, Ranveer Singh took the dance floor by storm along with Aditi Shankar

Watch: Ranveer Singh dances with bride Aditi Shankar to 'Malhari', latter calls actor her 'spirit animal'

Ranveer Singh and Aditi Shankar

Listen to this article
Watch: Ranveer Singh dances with bride Aditi Shankar to 'Malhari', latter calls actor her 'spirit animal'
x
00:00

Tamil filmmaker Shankar's daughter Aishwarya recently got married. the filmmaker's family hosted a grand reception for their daughter which was attended by several film personalities. Aishwarya Shankar married Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai on April 15. Celebrities like Vikram, Suriya, Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Janhvi Kapoor attended. Videos of actor Ranveer Singh and director Atlee setting the dance floor on fire doing the rounds on social media. Accompanying them was Shankar's other daughter Aditi who matched the energy level of Ranveer Singh. 


Shankar’s younger daughter, Aditi, took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from her sister’s star-studded wedding. She seemed pumped in particular to dance with Ranveer and Atlee.


With my spirit animal @ranveersingh. And shaking a leg with @atlee47 naaaa. what a memorable evening.” 


Replying to the post, Ranveer wrote, "What a memorable night! immaculate vibes!!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditi Shankar (@aditishankarofficial)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditi Shankar (@aditishankarofficial)

In another video, Ranveer and Atlee dance with Aditi to 'Kaavaalaa' from 'Jailer' and 'Zinda Banda' from 'Jawan'. They also dance to the song 'Malhari' from Ranveer's film 'Padmaavat'. 

On the work front, Shankar is currently shooting for the film 'Game Changer' which stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. This will mark his first Telugu film. Shankar had also announced the Hindi remake of his film 'Anniyan' with Ranveer Singh. Reportedly, the film has been put on hold. 

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was last seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' opposite Alia Bhatt. He is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranveer singh Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood bollywood news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK