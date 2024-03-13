Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash: Another set of unseen images has recently made its way to Instagram, capturing our attention once again

Inside pics from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Listen to this article Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, and Sonali Bendre strick pose- Check out unseen pics from Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash x 00:00

If there was something that dominated the internet in the first half of March, it was Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. We're nearly halfway through March, but it seems like the Ambani pre-wedding fever isn't fading anytime soon. Pictures from the event continue to surface, and another set of unseen images has recently made its way to Instagram, capturing our attention once again.

Some time ago, Pinky Reddy, a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and homemaker who graced the star-studded gala, shared previously unseen moments from the occasion. In the series of pictures, we spot all our favourites posing together. In the first picture, Pinky was seen posing with Sonali Bendre as they clicked a cute selfie together.

In the following image, we see Reddy with the dancing diva of B-town, Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri raised the heat in a shiny sequin black saree while Pinky glammed up in a red saree. The next image showcases our favourite Neetu Kapoor acing her look in a stylish outfit. Other pictures feature Pinky posing with Ranveer Singh, Sandeep Khosla, Nita Ambani, and others.

While sharing the pictures, Pinky Reddy wrote, “Memorable Jamnagar weekend part 1”.

All About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. Guests from around the world gathered in Jamnagar, Gujarat, to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant. These include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, who attended the celebrations.

During the second day of the grand pre-wedding festivities, fans were in for a treat as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the celebration. They grooved to the famous 'Oscar-winning' track 'Naatu Naatu'. Dressed in black, SRK and Salman showed off their in-sync moves, and Aamir Khan was not to be left behind, joining in the fun without skipping a beat. Mr. Perfectionist looked stylish in a green kurta.

What stood out was not just their coordinated 'Naatu Naatu' moves, but also how they seamlessly transitioned into their own iconic dance steps. Salman brought back his towel step from 'Jeene Ke Hai 4 Din', and Shah Rukh and Aamir added their own signature twist to it. Audiences were delighted to see the ruling Khans of Bollywood shaking a leg together after several years.