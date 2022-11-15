×
Ranveer Singh pays surprise visit to Deepika Padukone at work on wedding anniversary

Updated on: 15 November,2022 09:49 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Ranveer took to his Instagram Stories and posted a picture of his visit. In it, Deepika was seen working with her team inside the office

Ranveer Singh pays surprise visit to Deepika Padukone at work on wedding anniversary

Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone (Pic courtesy: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)


Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who recently marked 4 years of his marriage with Deepika Padukone, gave major couple goals to fans by giving a surprise to his wife on their anniversary. As Deepika was unable to celebrate their marriage anniversary on Monday due to professional commitments, Ranveer surprised his wife by visiting her office and presenting the 'Cocktail' star with flowers and chocolates.


Ranveer took to his Instagram Stories and posted a picture of his visit. In it, Deepika was seen working with her team inside the office. "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office.. Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha, Take notes and thank me later gentlemen," read the text accompanying the image. The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.



Their two-day wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends only. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding a day after. Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

