Ranveer Singh reacts to wife Deepika Padukone's 'cute' new hairdo
Ranveer Singh reacts to wife Deepika Padukone's 'cute' new hairdo

Updated on: 20 March,2024 09:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh can't stop gushing over his wife and actress Deepika Padukone's new hairdo.

Deepika, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram account to share a selfie from her salon visit, which caught Ranveer's attention. The picture showed the 'Pathaan' actress sitting in the salon chair while a hairstylist worked on her hair. Deepika was wearing a blue shirt.

Reacting to the picture, Ranveer Singh wrote, 'Cute,' along with emojis.

Fans quickly took to the comment section to shower love on the actress. One user wrote, "You are sweetest hubby." Another user commented, "Deepika Padukone posting a selfie is always a win."

The soon-to-be parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at the lavish pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

'DeepVeer' recently announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers.

The announcement image featured the baby's clothes, shoes and playful stuff. The image mentioned Deepika's delivery date, "September 2024."

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

On the work front, Deepika was recently seen in the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles and received good responses from the audience.

She will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside south actor Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3.' 'Don 3' will arrive in 2025.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



deepika padukone ranveer singh bollywood bollywood events bollywood news
