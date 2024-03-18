Mukesh Khanna takes down video criticising Ranveer Singh's casting as 'Shaktimaan'

Hours after Mukesh Khanna made headlines for his view on Ranveer Singh taking over as Shaktimaan, he pulled the video where he criticised the actor

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for his iconic portrayal of the superhero Shaktimaan, recently posted on his social media about rumoured Shaktimaan project casting that is doing the rounds with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

The video was first uploaded on YouTube and then posted on his Instagram. Both have now been taken down by Khanna. The video which has now been deleted had remarks about the upcoming Shaktiman movie. The reports have long been making rounds on the casting for the reported superhero film however, no confirmation has come. Reacting to the reports, Khanna made a video and shared on his social media, which didn’t make Singh’s fans happy.

Back in 2022, Sony Pictures India announced it would back the film adaptation of Mukesh Khanna-starrer TV show 'Shaktimaan'. "After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero," a tweet read on the official X page. The announcement was made via video, teasing Gangadhar's iconic specs, his camera, and finally the big reveal: the costume of Shaktimaan. According to the makers, the film will be headlined by "one of India's superstars". Reportedly, the film will be helmed by Basil Joseph of 'Minnal Murali' fame.

What Mukesh Khanna said:

Mukesh took to Instagram and wrote in Hindi, “For several months, social media has been filled with rumours of Ranveer playing Shaktimaan, which has upset everyone. I have been quiet, but ever since channels have begun declaring that he has been signed, I have to break the silence. I have said that a person with this image, no matter how big of a star, cannot be Shaktimaan.”

He also shared a video on YouTube and said that Ranveer should take up films in other countries where he can do nude scenes. “I have told the producers, that your competition is not with Spider-Man, Batman, Captain Planet. Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, he has also become a super teacher. Now, the actor who takes on the role should have the quality that when he speaks, people will listen. There are big actors, but their image comes in the middle,” said Khanna.