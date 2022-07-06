Breaking News
Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar visits ailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at hospital
Mumbai: Original campaigners kickstart new online petition to save Aarey
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy spells likely today, says IMD
Mumbai records 659 new Covid-19 cases as TPR rises to 8 per cent
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranveer Singh shares a whacky selfie on his 37th birthday Bollywood showers love

Ranveer Singh shares a whacky selfie on his 37th birthday; Bollywood showers love

Updated on: 06 July,2022 03:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

He wrote in his caption- "Peak Me. Lavv Yewww."

Ranveer Singh shares a whacky selfie on his 37th birthday; Bollywood showers love

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Ranveer Singh


Ranveer Singh turns 37 today. The man seems to be enjoying every second of this special day and has shared a whacky selfie with fans. Bollywood showered him with love the moment the picture dropped on social media.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)





Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are having the time of their life in the US. After attending Shankar Mahadevan's concert, looks like the lovebirds were hungry! Next Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at a popular Pan-Asian restaurant 'Benihana'. As the couple treated themselves with some sushi and dim sums, they were swamped by a bunch of fans.

Mostly, actors like to dine privately and don't take part in conversations with fans when they have friends or family around. But Deepika and Ranveer are known to be cordial and friendly with their fans. The couple obliged their fans with a picture. The picture that has now gone viral on Twitter captured the couple sporting wide smiles along with the group who also look excited and elated.

The couple has made several appearances in California's San Jose ever since the couple landed in the US. The couple took a break from professional commitments to enjoy some time with each other in the US earlier this month. They also have plans of celebrating Ranveer's birthday there. Ranveer will be turning a year older on July 6.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. The film revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. In Cirkus, Ranveer will essay a double role for the first time in his career. He is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', in which he's been paired opposite Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt aka 'Rocky aur Rani' enjoy lunch with Karan Johar

ranveer singh deepika padukone bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK