He got married to Konkona Sen Sharma in September 2010 and Konkona gave birth to Haroon in March 2011. However, later reportedly they got separated

Picture Courtesy/Ranvir Shorey's Instagram account

Listen to this article Ranvir Shorey celebrates his son's birthday, shares adorable picture with him, Konkona Sensharma x 00:00

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma celebrated their son Haroon's birthday. Ranvir posted a picture of the trio from their celebrations.

Shorey took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the three. They all can be seen with smiling faces. While Ranvir wore a grey T-shirt, Konkona opted for a black one. The birthday boy can be seen wearing a blue T-shirt.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote in the caption, "In personal news, we now have a teenager in our midst. #terribleteens"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranvir Shorey (@ranvirshorey)

Neha Dhupia dropped a heart emoji on the post.

While many of the social media users also reacted and shared their birthday wishes.

One of them mentioned, "Happy birthday and God bless"

Another commented, "Happiest birthday Haroon! Welcome to the teen's journey... hope you have the best today and always"

While the other wrote, "Happy birthday darling Haroony and well done proud parents"

Ranvir is a former VJ and actor. Since his debut in 'Ek Chhotisi Love Story' (2002), he has been in several films, including Jism (2003) and Lakshya (2004). He has also been in highly praised films such as Khosla Ka Ghosla, Traffic Signal, Bheja Fry (2007), and the commercially successful Mithya (2008).

He got married to Konkona Sen Sharma in September 2010 and Konkona gave birth to Haroon in March 2011. However, later reportedly they got separated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever