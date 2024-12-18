Rapper Badshah recently made headlines after it was reported that his convoy of cars were levied a traffic violation fee of Rs 15, 000. Now, the rapper has denied the claims stating some facts

Rapper Badshah recently enthralled fans with his surprise performance at 'Tauba Tauba' hitmaker Karan Aujla's concert in Gurugram. However, he later found himself in the midst of controversy as several reports surfaced online claiming he was fined for allegedly violating traffic rules, including driving on the wrong side of the road. It was reported that his convoy was fined Rs 15,000 for rule violation. Now the rapper has reacted to the matter with facts.

On Tuesday night, Badshah took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Bhai Thar to hai bhi nai mere paas, na main drive kar raha tha us din. I was being driven in a white Vellfire and we always drive responsibly, Chahe gaadiyan chahe game."

Badshah appeared at Karan Aujla's concert held at Aria Mall, Gurugram on December 15. A post about Badshah's convoy breaking traffic rules had gone viral on social media prompting a response from the traffic department. It was reported that vehicle did not belong to the rapper and was registered in the name of a youth from Panipat.

After the post about Badshah violating traffic rules went viral, Gurugram Traffic Police issued a challan to the rapper.

"A challan of Rs 15,500 has been issued against one vehicle remaining two of the convoy are being identified. Soon fines under the MV (Motor Vehicles) Act 2019 will also be issued," said a traffic police official on the condition of anonymity.

Badshah's team issues statement

The rapper's team also issued an official statement on the matter while denying traffic violation claims.

"We are issuing this statement to address recent defamatory reports and false accusations regarding a traffic incident involving Badshah following the Karan Aujla concert on December 15th, 2024, in the Delhi NCR region. These reports allege that Badshah was involved in a traffic violation, specifically driving on the wrong side of the road. We want to unequivocally state that this allegation is completely false," the statement read.

The team further stated that "no fine was levied" on any vehicle associated with the rapper and his team. Stating that they are fully cooperating with the inquiries, Badshah's team affirmed that the "truth will be readily apparent."

It also alleged that they made "repeated attempts" to contact the authorities, but to "no avail." "We categorically deny any involvement of Badshah or his team in the reported traffic violation. None of the vehicles in our party, including those transporting Badshah, were involved in the incident of driving on the wrong side of the road. Furthermore, no fines were issued to any vehicles associated with Badshah or his team that evening," the statement read.

"We have complete confidence in our transportation provider and their professionally licensed drivers. We are cooperating fully with any official inquiries into this matter and will provide all necessary documentation to confirm Badshah's whereabouts and travel arrangements that evening. We urge responsible reporting based on verified information, and we trust that the truth will be readily apparent," the statement added.

(with inputs from ANI)