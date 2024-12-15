Breaking News
Hanumankind joins Karan Aujla at sold-out Bengaluru ‘It Was All A Dream’ Tour

Updated on: 15 December,2024 12:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The setlist, filled with fan favorites such as ‘Softly’, ‘Players’, ‘Tauba Tauba’, ‘Admirin You’ and ‘Winning Speech’, had the crowd singing and dancing throughout the night before Hanumankind came and gave it his own unique touch

Special guest and viral rapper Hanumankind joined Aujla on stage for a special mash-up of 'Big Dawgs', adding to the electrifying performance.

Punjabi music superstar Karan Aujla's highly anticipated ‘It Was All A Dream’ India tour reached fever pitch on December 13 with a completely sold-out show in Bengaluru. Over 20,000 fans packed Nice Grounds, creating an unforgettable atmosphere of energy and excitement.
 
Presented by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the concert showcased Aujla's undeniable stage presence and captivating vocals. The setlist, filled with fan favorites such as ‘Softly’, ‘Players’, ‘Tauba Tauba’, ‘Admirin You’ and ‘Winning Speech’, had the crowd singing and dancing throughout the night. Special guest and viral rapper Hanumankind joined Aujla on stage for a special mash-up of 'Big Dawgs', adding to the electrifying performance.
 
Karan Aujla states, "I'm incredibly grateful for the incredible support in Bengaluru, and a huge thank you to Hanumankind for joining me. The connection with my fans is what makes this tour so special."
 
Rishabh Talwar, business head, Team Innovation, states "The Bengaluru show was a resounding success! Karan's performance was electrifying, and the audience response was phenomenal. The 'It Was All a Dream' India tour is exceeding all expectations."
 
The Bengaluru leg of the tour solidified Karan Aujla's position as a leading force in the Punjabi music industry and demonstrated the phenomenal success of his artistic aptitude
 
The 8-city ‘It Was All A Dream’ India Tour is a celebration of Karan Aujla's journey from being a small-town artist to now, an international superstar. The title, inspired by his rise to fame, reflects the dreams he's had and how he's turned them into reality. This tour marks a significant step in his global mission to bring modern Punjabi music to a wider audience, having already broken ticket sales records in Canada, the UK, and New Zealand.




