Rare, unseen pictures: Remembering Nargis Dutt

It is veteran actor Nargis Dutt's death anniversay today. On the occasion, we pay tribute to the legendary Bollywood actress through a collection of rare photos from her personal and professional life

Collage of Nargis Dutt

Nargis, born Fatima Rashid on June 1 1929, is regarded as one of the greatest actresses in the history of Hindi cinema.

Nargis made her screen debut as a child in Talash-E-Haq in 1935, but her acting career began in 1942 with Tamanna (1942).

Nargis, who was also the younger sister of well-known actor Anwar Hussain, appeared in numerous commercially successful as well as critically appreciated films, in a career that spanned from the 1940s to the 1960s, many of which featured her alongside actor Raj Kapoor.

Nargis won the Best Actress trophy at the Filmfare Awards for her performance as Radha in the iconic 1957 film Mother India, which was also nominated for an Academy Award.

Nargis and Mother India co-star, actor Sunil Dutt tied the knot in 1958. She would appear infrequently in films during the 1960s, some of which include the drama Raat Aur Din (1967), for which she was given the inaugural National Film Award for Best Actress.

Nargis and Raj Kapoor on the occasion of the silver jubilee of Boot Polish. They worked together in 14 films. Honourable mentions include Shree 420, Bewafa, Anhonee, Dhoon, Anari, Andaz and others.

Nargis on the sets of Mehboob Khan's Mother India. The legendary Raaj Kumar played her on-screen husband in the film, while future hubby Sunil Dutt portrayed her rebellious younger son and Rajendra Kumar her older son.

Nargis (second from left) with fellow actresses Neelam, Nirupa Roy and Shyama at an event. The actress and husband Sunil Dutt formed the Ajanta Arts Cultural Troupe and held stage shows featuring performances by several leading actors and singers of the time.

