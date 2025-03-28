Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > THIS actress is set to replace Sreeleela in Kartik Aaryan Bhumi Pednekars Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

THIS actress is set to replace Sreeleela in Kartik Aaryan & Bhumi Pednekar's Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

Updated on: 28 March,2025 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say Pati Patni Aur Woh 2’s makers keen to cast Azaad debutant Rasha Thadani, instead of their original choice Sreeleela

THIS actress is set to replace Sreeleela in Kartik Aaryan & Bhumi Pednekar's Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

Sreeleela and Rasha Thadani. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article
THIS actress is set to replace Sreeleela in Kartik Aaryan & Bhumi Pednekar's Pati Patni Aur Woh 2
x
00:00

Since last year, rumours were rife that Sreeleela, who has worked in Telugu and Kannada films so far, was the top contender to complete the love triangle in Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar’s Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. It would mark her second project with Aaryan after her maiden Hindi film, Anurag Basu’s yet-untitled love story that is currently being shot in Siliguri. But trade sources reveal that director Mudassar Aziz and the makers are now keen to rope in Rasha Thadani for the comedy.    


Insiders suggest that the Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 makers want a fresh pairing. That has made them consider Thadani, who forayed in the movies with Azaad this January and caught the audience’s attention with her track, Uyi amma, despite the film’s poor performance. “Sreeleela and Kartik are already working together in Anurag’s film. The team of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 feels a new jodi will attract attention. The final decision rests with Mudassar. He will take a call after conducting look tests,” reveals a source.


Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) starred Ananya Panday alongside Aaryan and Pednekar. The sequel is expected to roll after the leading man wraps up Basu’s love story.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sreeleela Rasha Thadani kartik aaryan Bhumi Pednekar bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK