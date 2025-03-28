Sources say Pati Patni Aur Woh 2’s makers keen to cast Azaad debutant Rasha Thadani, instead of their original choice Sreeleela

Sreeleela and Rasha Thadani. Pics/Instagram

Since last year, rumours were rife that Sreeleela, who has worked in Telugu and Kannada films so far, was the top contender to complete the love triangle in Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar’s Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. It would mark her second project with Aaryan after her maiden Hindi film, Anurag Basu’s yet-untitled love story that is currently being shot in Siliguri. But trade sources reveal that director Mudassar Aziz and the makers are now keen to rope in Rasha Thadani for the comedy.

Insiders suggest that the Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 makers want a fresh pairing. That has made them consider Thadani, who forayed in the movies with Azaad this January and caught the audience’s attention with her track, Uyi amma, despite the film’s poor performance. “Sreeleela and Kartik are already working together in Anurag’s film. The team of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 feels a new jodi will attract attention. The final decision rests with Mudassar. He will take a call after conducting look tests,” reveals a source.

Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) starred Ananya Panday alongside Aaryan and Pednekar. The sequel is expected to roll after the leading man wraps up Basu’s love story.