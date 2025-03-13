Actress Sreeleela, who is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan, is also a mother. She gained popularity with her song Kissik from Pushpa 2

Actress Sreeleela gained nationwide popularity with her hit song Kissik from the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2. Now, the young actress is looking forward to making a splash in Bollywood with a heart-wrenching romantic film opposite Kartik Aaryan. Sreeleela's upcoming Bollywood debut and her link-up rumours with co-star Kartik has generated a lot of curiosity and interest around the actress.

Sreeleela is a mother to 2

Sreeleela is 23 years old and is already a mother to two. Yes, that's right. According to reports, the actress adopted two differently abled children from an orphanage in 2022. They are named Guru and Shobhitha. Reportedly, the kids were adopted before the release of Sreeleela's film By Two Love.

Sreeleela was born on June 14, 2001 and made a mark with her performance in Kannada and Telugu cinema. She made her debut with the movie 'Kiss'. She also completed her MBBS in 2021. She is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

Are Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan dating?

Going by the latest buzz, Kartik Aaryan is currently romantically involved with Southern actress Sreeleela. Adding fuel to rumour mills, Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari said something during the recently held IIFA Awards 2025 that raised a lot of eyebrows.

A clip that has gone viral over the internet featured Kartik's mother being asked about her future daughter-in-law's expectations. Reacting to this, Mala Tiwari revealed that she wants a good doctor as her son’s wife.

Kartik’s mother stated in the video, “The family’s demand is a very good doctor”. Netizens are taking her statement as a hint towards her son's speculated lady love.

The latest statement by Kartik's mother has fueled the speculations about Kartik and Sreeleela being in a relationship.

Some time back, a video of Sreeleela having fun at Kartik's family celebration went viral on social media. The clip showed her dancing with other guests during a house party.

About Sreeleela's Bollywood debut

Sreeleela and Kartik will be seen sharing the screen in director Anurag Basu's next. This yet-to-be-titled drama will be produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. While the name of the film has still not been announced, it is believed that the project could be an addition to the popular "Aashiqui" franchise, "Aashiqui 3". An official confirmation is still awaited.

The recently shared teaser clip showed Kartik singing "Tu Meri Zindagi" on stage. He sported a heavy beard and rugged long hair.