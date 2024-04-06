On Neha’s chat show, Rashmika says rumoured boyfriend Vijay and she bonded over their middle-class backgrounds

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Listen to this article Bound by our past x 00:00

From eagle-eyed fans spotting common backdrops in their holiday pictures, to engagement speculation, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s rumoured relationship constantly makes news. The two, however, remain tight-lipped about it. On the latest episode of Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha, Mandanna opened up about their equation. She said the two gravitated towards each other because of their similar backgrounds. “We come from middle-class families, so our thinking and perspectives are alike. I love that because it’s real and easy. The worst thing about him is that he is too serious all the time. It’s just work and work for him,” she said.

That Mandanna counts Deverakonda among the people closest to her was evident in another segment of the JioTV show. When Dhupia asked her whom she considers her therapist, the actor joked that her Dear Comrade (2019) co-star is her all-time, unpaid therapist. She also revealed that her nickname for Deverakonda is Vijju.

ADVERTISEMENT