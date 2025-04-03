Breaking News
Pushpa 3, Thama to Animal Park: Rashmika Mandanna’s top 6 upcoming films to look forward to

With Rashmika Mandanna's birthday in two days, it's only right to see how the actress is planning to impress us in the future

Rashmika Mandanna continues to captivate audiences with her talent and versatility. With Rashmika Mandanna's birthday in two days, it's only right to see how the actress is planning to impress us in the future. From Pushpa 3: The Rampage, Rainbow, to Thama and Animal Park, here's an exciting lineup of her major films.


Rashmika’s Upcoming Projects:


1. Pushpa 3: The Rampage


After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise and the highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna will return as the beloved Srivalli in Pushpa 3: The Rampage. The sequel promises to take the thrilling saga to new heights, with intense action, gripping drama, and Rashmika reprising one of her most iconic roles to date.

2. Rainbow

A heartwarming romantic drama that delves into the world of love, emotions, and self-discovery, Rainbow pairs Rashmika Mandanna with Dev Mohan in a refreshing on-screen collaboration. The film promises to be a visual and emotional treat for family audiences, blending beautiful storytelling with an uplifting narrative. Rashmika takes center stage in this unique, feel-good film, making it a must-watch for fans of romance and heartfelt cinema.

3. The Girlfriend

Venturing into the thriller genre, The Girlfriend is an intense and gripping drama that is set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Rashmika steps into a bold and layered character, navigating a storyline filled with suspense, emotional depth, and unexpected twists. This film is expected to showcase a completely different side of her acting prowess, proving yet again why she is one of the most versatile performers in the industry.

4. Kubera

An action-packed thriller with a stellar ensemble cast, Kubera will see Rashmika sharing screen space with powerhouse performers Dhanush and Nagarjuna. The film is set against the backdrop of high-stakes drama, with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and an intriguing storyline. Rashmika’s role in Kubera is expected to be pivotal, adding a strong emotional core to this intense, big-scale cinematic experience.

5. Thama

Diving into the supernatural genre for the first time, Rashmika will take on a horror-comedy with Thama. While the details of the film remain under wraps, early buzz suggests a fun yet spine-chilling ride with an exciting mix of horror, humor, and quirky storytelling. This genre shift marks a bold and exciting new venture for Rashmika, proving her willingness to experiment with diverse roles and entertain audiences in fresh ways.

6. Animal Park

Following the massive success of Animal, Rashmika will return in its highly anticipated sequel, Animal Park. With director Sandeep Reddy Vanga set to take the story forward with an even more intense and action-packed narrative, Rashmika’s role is expected to evolve significantly. As the stakes get higher and the world of Animal expands, Animal Park promises to be a gripping sequel that will push boundaries and deliver a cinematic spectacle like never before.

With such an impressive slate of films spanning multiple genres, Rashmika Mandanna continues to prove why she is truly the queen of hearts.

