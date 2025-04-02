As her birthday month began, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories to share her excitement, making fans eagerly anticipate her special day

Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of the biggest pan-India actresses, and her box office success speaks volumes about her hard work. She began the year with the success of her hit Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was released last December, followed by another massive hit, Chhaava. Now, her latest film, Sikandar, with Salman Khan, is enjoying a phenomenal run in theaters. With back-to-back hits, 2025 has already been incredible for her, and she has yet another reason to celebrate—her birthday on April 5.

Rashmika to celebrate her birthday on April 5

As her birthday month began, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories to share her excitement, making fans eagerly anticipate her special day. Sharing an adorable picture of her, Rashmika wrote, “It's my birthdaaaaay monthhhhh, and I am so excitedddddd..I've always heard that the older you get.. you start losing interest in celebrating your birthday.. but clearly it's not the same in my case.. the older I am getting, the more excited I am to celebrating my birthdaaaaaay!! I can't believe I am already turning 29.. I made it one more year healthier, happier, and safely! Now that's worth celebrating!”

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna made her acting debut in 2016 with the Kannada film 'Kirik Party'. She has then featured in Kannada films like 'Anjani Putra', 'Chamak', Telugu movies-- 'Geetha Govindam', 'Devadas', 'Dear Comrade', 'Bheeshma', and 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Rashmika-starrer Sikandar hit theatres on Sunday, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the film, which stars Salman Khan in the lead role, performed well on the opening day at the box office. As per the makers, Sikandar raked in Rs 54.72 crore globally.

Moving forward, Rashmika boasts a remarkable slate of several films in the pipeline. She will next be seen with Dhanush and Nagarjuna in 'Kubera'; she will also share screen space with Dev Mohan in 'Rainbow', Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Vampires of Vijay Nagar', and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal Park'.

With back-to-back hits on the big screen, she continues to dominate the industry. Her massive success is a treat for her, while fans rejoice in witnessing their favourite star shine brighter than ever in pan-India cinema.