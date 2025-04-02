Salman Khan's admirers have continued the trend of bursting firecrackers inside the cinema hall, as seen during Tiger 3. The incident took place during the Sikandar screening in Malegaon

Sikandar screening in Malegaon Pic/X

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s fans have left no stone unturned to express their admiration for him as Sikandar hit the big screens on Eid. After some booking tickets worth lakhs to showering his posters with milk, his admirers have now continued the trend of bursting firecrackers inside the cinema hall, as seen during Tiger 3. A video of the same from Malegaon has gone viral on social media, leading to discussion on moviegoers' safety. Watch the clip below.

Salman’s request to fans

A similar incident occurred in November 2023 when some overenthusiastic Salman Khan fans burst firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema Hall in Maharashtra's Malegaon while watching Tiger 3. The police took cognizance and registered a case under sections 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Salman Khan requested his fans and followers not to do so and to enjoy the film without putting lives at risk. Taking to his Instagram stories, Salman wrote, "I'm hearing about fireworks inside theatres during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."

Salman Khan doesn’t want controversy

While promoting Sikandar, Salman Khan opened up about various aspects, including controversies and fan expectations. While speaking to ANI, Salman was asked if controversies have become a trend with every film release. Responding to this, the actor made it clear that he does not want any controversy surrounding 'Sikandar'.

"Arey nahin chahiye bhai humko koi controversy. Bohot saare controversies se guzar chuke hain hum. Humko nahin chahiye koi controversy," the actor said.

"And I don't think controversies make a film a hit. We've seen, in fact, that sometimes a film's release is delayed due to controversies, for example, from Friday to the next Tuesday," he added.

Sikandar is out in theatres

Salman Khan's Sikandar hit theatres on Sunday, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, performed well on the opening day at the box office. As per the makers, Sikandar raked in Rs 54.72 crore globally. Directed by AR Murugadoss, collections of Sikandar might have been impacted by piracy, according to analysts. It also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj, among others.