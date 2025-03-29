Even as Sikandar earns over R10 crore in advance booking, trade analysts skeptical of its Day-One figures surpassing Salman Khan’s biggest opener Tiger 3 at Rs 43 crore

Sikandar

From the look of things, it will be a grand Eid for Salman Khan fans. The advance booking window for Sikandar opened on March 27, and earned over Rs 10 crore on the first day. Despite its strong advance booking figures, buzz in the trade is that Sikandar is unlikely to smash Khan’s highest opener, Tiger 3 (2023), which had raked in Rs 43 crore on its first day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh notes, “There are lots of factors [going in Sikandar’s favour]—it’s an Eid release, it stars Salman, and AR Murugadoss is the director. The assets may not have tracked as expected, but Sajid Nadiadwala [producer] and Salman know the pulse of the audience. Spot bookings will be the main focus. Since Tiger 3 made Rs 43 crore, Sikandar has the pressure to not settle at a final figure of Rs 25 crore [on Day One]. It has to top Tiger 3, which will be a challenge.”

Like Sikandar, Tiger 3 was not only a festival release but also a Sunday offering. One could argue that the 2023 Diwali offering had the advantage of being part of the YRF Spy Universe. In contrast, Sikandar is a standalone action drama, which may not have the same multiplex appeal. But trade circles are confident that single-screen theatres, in cities as well as in tier-2 and -3 towns, will be the film’s stronghold. Manoj Desai, executive director of Gaiety-Galaxy, states, “Salman’s films have an unmatched pull in single screens. His fans don’t care about reviews or [box-office] comparisons; they come for the experience. They should increase the number of screens; Bhai’s film on Eid is bound to do well.”

Ready to shell out Rs 2400?

Sikandar has adopted an aggressive pricing strategy in metros, with some premium multiplexes in Mumbai and Delhi selling tickets priced as high as ₹R2400. An insider says, “This is a terrible idea. It may work for the first three days, but it will be unaffordable to the common man. That is Salman’s primary audience.”

